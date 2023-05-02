Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

SCI traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. 634,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

