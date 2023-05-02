Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Gap Down to $71.60

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.60, but opened at $68.00. Service Co. International shares last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 506,313 shares.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

