SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.71

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 266969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 14,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.