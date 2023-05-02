Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

