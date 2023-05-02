Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

FAR opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 24.38 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

