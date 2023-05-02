Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Grows By 13.5%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 810,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
AerSale Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,214. The stock has a market cap of $838.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. AerSale has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76.
Institutional Trading of AerSale
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Further Reading
