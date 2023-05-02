Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Grows By 13.5%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 810,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,214. The stock has a market cap of $838.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. AerSale has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

