Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Grows By 7.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 22,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 281,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amarin by 67.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,255 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 921,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Up 2.2 %

About Amarin

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. 4,151,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,082. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.79. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

