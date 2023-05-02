Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Decreases By 6.8%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 100,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,225. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $560.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

