Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rises By 13.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

About Belite Bio

NASDAQ BLTE traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 3,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

