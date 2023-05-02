Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rises By 13.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
