Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Decreases By 7.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,500. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,903,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 552,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

