Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Drops By 5.5%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth approximately $572,100,000. RP Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 468.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,238,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,837 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.8 %

Biohaven Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

