Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Decreases By 11.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bitfarms Price Performance
Bitfarms stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 3,263,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on BITF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.