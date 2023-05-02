Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Decreases By 11.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 3,263,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BITF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

About Bitfarms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

