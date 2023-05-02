Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Declines By 14.0%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.
Black Hills Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. 403,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Black Hills Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.
