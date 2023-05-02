Short Interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Declines By 10.2%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 26,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 597.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $8,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 241.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 2,154,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

