Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Rises By 7.9%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,886,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 2,675,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,772.6 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 0.1 %

CDNAF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $143.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

