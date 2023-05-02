Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Declines By 11.6%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $29.45 on Tuesday. Cancom has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.
