Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Drops By 12.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.13. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 223,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

