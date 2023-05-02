Short Interest in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Drops By 14.3%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Stephens raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 197,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,931. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

