Short Interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Grows By 13.1%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 1,011,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,986. Cenntro Electric Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Trading of Cenntro Electric Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cenntro Electric Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenntro Electric Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares during the period. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

