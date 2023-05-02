Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Drops By 13.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 33,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,685. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Check-Cap

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

