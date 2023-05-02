Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Decreases By 13.4%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 193,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. StockNews.com raised China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 210,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $147.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Featured Stories

