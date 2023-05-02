Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 7.3%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 252,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ClearOne Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 21,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,383. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 81.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ClearOne Company Profile

CLRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

See Also

