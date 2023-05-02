Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Declines By 14.1%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 3.8 %

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,736. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

