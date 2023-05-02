Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Drops By 5.8%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 621,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.02 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 49.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Featured Articles

