Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Declines By 11.5%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 650,767 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 6.4 %

CFB stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 167,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,169. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $464.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

