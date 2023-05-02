Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Grows By 13.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 4.4 %

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 888,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,424. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several research firms have recently commented on DADA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.