Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Grows By 13.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 888,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,424. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
