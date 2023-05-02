Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Increases By 5.4%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EKSO. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.4 %

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

