Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Drops By 14.3%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.63.
About Electricité de France
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.