Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Drops By 14.3%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of Electricité de France stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

About Electricité de France

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.