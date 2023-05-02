Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Drops By 18.9%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 3,065,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 228.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELEEF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,802. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

