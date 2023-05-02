Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Drops By 8.2%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDVMF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 3,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

