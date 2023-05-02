Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Increases By 16.8%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 849,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enova International Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 247,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Enova International has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.