Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Decreases By 18.7%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,132. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

See Also

