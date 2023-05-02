Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Decreases By 8.5%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,600 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 835,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.1 days.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXETF remained flat at $4.75 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extendicare Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

