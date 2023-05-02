Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Drops By 9.7%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,129,000 after acquiring an additional 114,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,307,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,196,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

FBNC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 204,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,571. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.08. First Bancorp has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

