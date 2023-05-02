Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Decreases By 18.7%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,793.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF stock remained flat at $27.21 on Monday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNLIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.