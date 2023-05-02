Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Expands By 17.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DALI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,305,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,084,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

