Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Decreases By 20.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXH stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

