Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Drops By 6.8%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.1 days.

Grupo México Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 4,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.