Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Drops By 8.5%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 714,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,713. The firm has a market cap of $478.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

