Short Interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Declines By 5.9%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.