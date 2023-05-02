Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Declines By 12.7%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Huize

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huize stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of Huize stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Huize has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.