Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Declines By 5.8%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

ISIG stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 121.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Insignia Systems

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

