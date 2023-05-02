Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Declines By 8.8%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IE stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 319,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,571. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 49.20% and a negative net margin of 1,896.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,176,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

