Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Drops By 20.5%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Trading Up 2.1 %

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Shares of Kenon stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Kenon has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

