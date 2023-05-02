Short Interest in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Grows By 5.6%

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLR. StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 381,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

See Also

