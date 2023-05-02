Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a negative net margin of 120.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of SGHT opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

SGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 507,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.