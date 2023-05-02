Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,929,000 after buying an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,646,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 282,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 256,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.