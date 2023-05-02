Silji Abraham Sells 8,020 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silji Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $366.90. 171,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a 200-day moving average of $278.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.