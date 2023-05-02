Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

