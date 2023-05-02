SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,070,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SJW Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Stories

